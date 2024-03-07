Winter Weather Advisory issued March 7 at 10:02PM MST until March 8 at 3:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch,

and locally more possible in vicinity of Fountain and Fort

Carson.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso County and Rampart Range Below 7400

Feet.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.