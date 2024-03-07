Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 7 at 10:02PM MST until March 8 at 3:00AM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

March 8, 2024 6:49 AM
Published 10:02 PM

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch,
and locally more possible in vicinity of Fountain and Fort
Carson.

* WHERE…Southern El Paso County and Rampart Range Below 7400
Feet.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

