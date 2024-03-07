Winter Weather Advisory issued March 7 at 10:02PM MST until March 8 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.

* WHERE…Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Feet and

Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Feet. Teller, Northern El

Paso, Huerfano, western Las Animas, and Fremont counties, along

with the Wet Mountain Valley.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.