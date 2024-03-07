Winter Storm Warning issued March 7 at 3:42AM MST until March 8 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18
inches.
* WHERE…The Wet Mountains, the Sangre de Cristo Range, and
Pikes Peak.
* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.