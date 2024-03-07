Winter Storm Warning issued March 7 at 10:02PM MST until March 8 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches.
* WHERE…Pikes Peak, and the Wet and Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.