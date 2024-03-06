Winter Weather Advisory issued March 6 at 10:24PM MST until March 8 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6

inches for northern El Paso County, with 6 to 9 inches

possible for Huerfano, western Las Animas, and Fremont

counties, along with the Wet Mountain Valley.

* WHERE…Northern El Paso, Huerfano, western Las Animas, and

Fremont counties, along with the Wet Mountain Valley.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 11 PM MST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.