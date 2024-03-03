Red Flag Warning issued March 3 at 3:46AM MST until March 3 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 229, 230, 231,

232, 233, 234, 235, 236 and 237.

* Winds…West 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 80 mph. The strongest

winds will occur along the southern I-25 corridor region.

Confidence is HIGH that these strong winds will occur.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 10 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.