Red Flag Warning issued March 3 at 2:42PM MST until March 3 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 229, 230, 231,
232, 233 and 237.
* Winds…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 13 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.