High Wind Warning issued March 3 at 4:20AM MST until March 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…West winds 35 to 55 mph with gusts up to 85 mph.

* WHERE…The greater southern I-25 corridor region and the southern

Sangre De Cristo mountains.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel along I-25 from just south of Pueblo

to the New Mexico border will be very difficult due to the intense

cross winds.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.