High Wind Warning issued March 3 at 11:50AM MST until March 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Pueblo, Walsenburg
Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet, and Trinidad
Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Areas of blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at
times.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.