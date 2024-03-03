High Wind Warning issued March 3 at 11:50AM MST until March 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, and
Wet Mountain Valley.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.