Red Flag Warning issued March 2 at 3:51AM MST until March 2 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MST Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is

no longer in effect.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 228, 229, 230, 232, 233,

235, 236 and 237.

* Winds…Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.