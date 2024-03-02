Red Flag Warning issued March 2 at 2:47PM MST until March 3 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MST Sunday.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227, 231 and 234.
* Winds…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.