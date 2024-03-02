Red Flag Warning issued March 2 at 10:04AM MST until March 2 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 228, 229, 230, 232, 233,

235, 236 and 237.

* Winds…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph today,

then southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 75 mph Sunday.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 6 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.