Skip to Content
Alerts

High Wind Warning issued March 2 at 4:44PM MST until March 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

By
Published 4:44 PM

* WHAT…Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, and
Wet Mountain Valley.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must
drive.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content