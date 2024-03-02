High Wind Warning issued March 2 at 4:44PM MST until March 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Wet Mountains, and
Wet Mountain Valley.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must
drive.