High Wind Warning issued March 2 at 2:51PM MST until March 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 80 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Pueblo, Walsenburg
Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet, and Trinidad
Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 8 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles on north to south orientated
roadways.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.