High Wind Warning issued March 2 at 11:26PM MST until March 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Southwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 85 mph.

Strongest winds will be in and near the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Pueblo, Walsenburg

Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet, and Trinidad

Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must

drive.