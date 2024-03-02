High Wind Warning issued March 2 at 10:08AM MST until March 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 80 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Pueblo, Upper
Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet including Walsenburg, and
Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet including Trinidad.
* WHEN…From 8 PM this evening to 8 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles on north to south roads.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.