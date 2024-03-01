Red Flag Warning issued March 1 at 3:38AM MST until March 2 at 7:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 10 AM to 7 PM MST Saturday. A Fire Weather Watch has

also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low

relative humidity is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday

evening.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 233 and 237.

* Winds…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.