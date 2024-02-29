Red Flag Warning issued February 29 at 10:44AM MST until March 1 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 11 AM to 6 PM MST Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is

no longer in effect.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 229 and 230.

* Winds…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 9 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.