Red Flag Warning issued February 29 at 10:44AM MST until March 1 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 6 PM MST Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is
no longer in effect.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 229 and 230.
* Winds…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 9 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.