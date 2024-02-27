Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 4:32AM MST until February 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 80 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and
Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduced visibility. Very strong winds
could cause tree damage. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero
could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

