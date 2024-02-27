Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 4:32AM MST until February 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 80 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and

Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing

snow could significantly reduced visibility. Very strong winds

could cause tree damage. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero

could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.