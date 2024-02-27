Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 11:10AM MST until February 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two
inches. Winds gusting as high as 80 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute. Very strong winds
could cause extensive tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.