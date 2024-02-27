Snow Squall Warning issued February 27 at 2:59PM MST until February 27 at 4:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a

* Snow Squall Warning for…

Northern Otero County in southeastern Colorado…

Northwestern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado…

Kiowa County in southeastern Colorado…

Southeastern Crowley County in southeastern Colorado…

Southeastern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado…

Northern Bent County in southeastern Colorado…

* Until 400 PM MST.

* At 256 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line

extending from 11 miles northeast of Eads to 11 miles southeast of

Haswell to near Manzanola, moving east at 60 mph.

HAZARD…Intense bursts of heavy snow. Gusty winds leading to

blowing snow and visibility rapidly falling to less than

one-quarter mile. Wind gusts greater than 35 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous

within minutes.

THIS WILL IMPACT HIGHWAY 50 FROM LAS ANIMAS TO MCCLAVE AND ALONG THE

287 FROM WILEY AND NORTHWARD TO THE CHEYENNE COUNTY LINE.

Locations impacted include…

Rocky Ford, Las Animas, Eads, Manzanola, Wiley, Cheraw, Sheridan

Lake, Neeoshe Reservoir, McClave, Chivington, Brandon, Blue Lake,

Towner, Sweetwater Reservoir, Hasty, Neegronda Reservoir, Arlington,

Queens Reservoir, John Martin Reservoir, and Caddoa.

Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are

expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden

whiteout conditions.