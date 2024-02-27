High Wind Warning issued February 27 at 2:56AM MST until February 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE…San Luis Valley, and Wet Mountain Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.