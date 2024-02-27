High Wind Warning issued February 27 at 2:56AM MST until February 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.