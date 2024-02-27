High Wind Warning issued February 27 at 2:42PM MST until February 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…San Luis Valley, and Wet Mountain Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.