High Wind Warning issued February 27 at 10:46AM MST until February 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Some areas
of blowing dust will be possible.
* WHERE…Pueblo, Otero, Eastern Las Animas, Bent, Baca, Upper
Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet, and Western Las Animas
County Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.