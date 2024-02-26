Winter Weather Advisory issued February 26 at 3:18PM MST until February 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches. Winds gusting as high as 75 mph.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very
strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. The cold wind
chills as low as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia if
precautions are not taken.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.