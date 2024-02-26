Winter Weather Advisory issued February 26 at 11:07PM MST until February 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 9 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 75 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet and

Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds

could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 20

below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not

taken.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.