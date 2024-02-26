Winter Weather Advisory issued February 26 at 10:32PM MST until February 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 9
inches. Winds gusting as high as 75 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet
and Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet
Counties.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds
could cause extensive tree damage. The cold wind chills as low
as 20 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are
not taken.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.