Red Flag Warning issued February 26 at 3:46AM MST until February 26 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

today at 11:49 AM
Published 3:46 AM

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 226, 227, 228, 229, 231,
232, 234, 235 and 236.

* Winds…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 13 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

