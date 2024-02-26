Red Flag Warning issued February 26 at 3:46AM MST until February 26 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday afternoon.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 230, 233 and 237.
* Winds…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 14 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.