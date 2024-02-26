Red Flag Warning issued February 26 at 3:13PM MST until February 27 at 4:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

…RED FLAG WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM MST

TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER

ZONES 230, 233, AND 237…

Red Flag warnings are in effect for the plains until 6 pm this

evening, and a Red Flag warning is now in effect for areas along

the Colorado and New Mexico border tomorrow.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 230, 233 and 237.

* Winds…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 10 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.