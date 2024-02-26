Red Flag Warning issued February 26 at 3:13PM MST until February 26 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

Red Flag warnings are in effect for the plains until 6 pm this

evening,

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 226, 227, 228, 229, 231,

232, 234, 235 and 236.

* Winds…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 11 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.