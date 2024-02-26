High Wind Warning issued February 26 at 6:06PM MST until February 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected

again on Tuesday.

* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.