High Wind Warning issued February 26 at 6:06PM MST until February 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Baca County.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust will reduce visibility

to under 1 mile at times.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.