High Wind Warning issued February 26 at 6:06PM MST until February 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 58 mph expected on
Tuesday.
* WHERE…Wet Mountain Valley.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility
at times.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.