High Wind Warning issued February 26 at 3:56AM MST until February 26 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west winds

30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible.

* WHERE…Pueblo, Otero, Las Animas, Bent, Huerfano Counties.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 8 AM this morning to 6 PM

MST this evening. For the High Wind Watch, from late tonight

through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile and light weight vehicles.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.