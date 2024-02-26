High Wind Warning issued February 26 at 2:08PM MST until February 26 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the first High Wind Warning, west winds 25 to 35 mph
with gusts up to 60 mph. For the second High Wind Warning, west
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE…Pueblo, Otero, Eastern Las Animas, Bent, Huerfano county
below 7500 feet and Las Animas county below 7500 feet
* WHEN…For the first High Wind Warning, until 6 PM MST this
evening. For the second High Wind Warning, from 5 AM to 5 PM MST
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.