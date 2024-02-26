High Wind Warning issued February 26 at 11:17PM MST until February 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE…Pueblo, Otero, Huerfano, Las Animas, Bent, and Baca

Counties.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust could reduce

visibilities to under a mile at times.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.