High Wind Warning issued February 26 at 11:17PM MST until February 27 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Wet Mountains.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.