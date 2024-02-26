High Wind Warning issued February 26 at 10:25AM MST until February 26 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 65 mph. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 30 to 40
mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. Areas of blowing dust will
be possible.
* WHERE…Pueblo, Otero, Eastern Las Animas, Bent, Upper Huerfano
River Basin Below 7500 Feet, and Western Las Animas County Below
7500 Feet.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, until 6 PM MST this evening. For
the High Wind Watch, from late tonight through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.