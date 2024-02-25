Red Flag Warning issued February 25 at 3:49AM MST until February 25 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 229, 230, 231,
232, 233, 235 and 237.
* Winds…West 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph today, and
west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph on Monday.
* Relative Humidity…10 to 15 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.