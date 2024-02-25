Red Flag Warning issued February 25 at 3:49AM MST until February 25 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 226.
* Winds…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
* Relative Humidity…10 to 15 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.