Red Flag Warning issued February 25 at 3:15PM MST until February 26 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM MST
MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 226, 227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 235, AND 237…
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 226, 227, 228, 229, 230,
231, 232, 233, 235 and 237.
* Winds…West 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Highest winds
will occur tomorrow.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.