Red Flag Warning issued February 25 at 3:15PM MST until February 25 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM MST

MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER

ZONES 226, 227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 235, AND 237…

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 226, 227, 228, 229, 230,

231, 232, 233, 235 and 237.

* Winds…West 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. Highest winds

will occur tomorrow.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 7 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.