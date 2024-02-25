Red Flag Warning issued February 25 at 12:07PM MST until February 26 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

…RED FLAG WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM MST MONDAY

FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES

227, 228, 229, 230, 231, 232, 233, 235, AND 237…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, Which is in

effect through 8 pm this evening, and for tomorrow from 10 am to

6 pm.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 229, 230, 231,

232, 233, 235 and 237.

* Winds…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. The strongest

winds will occur tomorrow.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 8 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.