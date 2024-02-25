Red Flag Warning issued February 25 at 12:07PM MST until February 26 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 10 AM to 6 PM MST Monday.

* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 226.

* Winds…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The strongest

winds will occur tomorrow.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 9 percent.

* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire

growth and spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.