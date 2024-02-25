Red Flag Warning issued February 25 at 12:07PM MST until February 25 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 10 AM to 6 PM MST Monday.
* Affected Area…Fire Weather Zone 226.
* Winds…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The strongest
winds will occur tomorrow.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 9 percent.
* Impacts…Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire
growth and spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.