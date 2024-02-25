High Wind Warning issued February 25 at 2:36PM MST until February 26 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west winds

35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible.

* WHERE…Pueblo, Otero, Eastern Las Animas, Bent, Walsenburg

Vicinity, and Trinidad Vicinity.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 8 AM to 6 PM MST Monday.

For the High Wind Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.