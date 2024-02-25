High Wind Warning issued February 25 at 10:24PM MST until February 26 at 6:00PM MST by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 35 to 45 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west winds

35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible.

* WHERE…Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, Otero, and Bent Counties.

* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 8 AM to 6 PM MST Monday.

For the High Wind Watch, from late Monday night through Tuesday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Areas of blowing dust may reduce visibility

to a mile or less at times.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.